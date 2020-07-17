1/1
Elizabeth J. (Pritchard) LaGREE-MURRAY
LaGREE-MURRAY - Elizabeth J. (nee Pritchard)
Of West Seneca, NY, July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond LaGree and Melvin B. Murray; dearest mother of Timothy (Debbie), Jeffrey (Pamela), Thomas (Kim), Patricia Murray, Mary Beth (Robert) Jacobs and Michelle (Robert) Kelly and the late Gregory (Maryanne) Murray; loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of Paul (Pat) Pritchard and the late Pat (late James) Stellrecht and James Pritchard. Family will be present Friday, 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St. Please assemble at church. Share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 17, 2020.
