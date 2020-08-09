DOHRING - Elizabeth Ulrich "Liz"
Passed away quietly Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the early morning hours with her husband of 66 years, by her side. Liz was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dohring; daughter, Patricia Dohring; grandsons, Paul Hartung Lundin and Kevin Dohring Jr. Liz was predeceased by her two sons, Kevin Robert and Jefferey Robert Dohring. Liz was an avid golfer and she made four holes-in-one, even though she did not start golfing until later on in life. Liz was born in Lockport, NY. She relocated with her family more than 13 times and was involved in local charities. She was always willing to help a friend. The services for Liz are still to be determined. Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made to the Arthritis Association. Share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com