COPPOLA - Ellen C. (nee Rall)
Entered into rest August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Coppola Jr.; devoted mother of Nicholas III (Bonnie) Coppola, Mary Ellen Dymock, and David A. Coppola; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Federick and Ella Rall; dear sister of the late Frederick and Richard Rall. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com