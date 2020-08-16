1/1
Ellen Elizabeth (Coplak) SEEBOHM
SEEBOHM - Ellen Elizabeth
(nee Coplak)
August 11, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Loving wife of the late Donald Seebohm; dearest mother of Karen Seebohm, Steven Seebohm and John (Kerri McMain) Seebohm; beloved grandmother of Morgan Stainback, Jack Seebohm, Ava Seebohm, Jordan (Dakota) Bourn and Andrew Seebohm; dear sister of the late Winifred Drake, late Ann Marie Walter and late Patricia Coplak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Buffalo City Mission. Please share condolences online at www.howefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY 14052
716-652-3880
