SEEBOHM - Ellen Elizabeth
(nee Coplak)
August 11, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Loving wife of the late Donald Seebohm; dearest mother of Karen Seebohm, Steven Seebohm and John (Kerri McMain) Seebohm; beloved grandmother of Morgan Stainback, Jack Seebohm, Ava Seebohm, Jordan (Dakota) Bourn and Andrew Seebohm; dear sister of the late Winifred Drake, late Ann Marie Walter and late Patricia Coplak; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Buffalo City Mission. Please share condolences online at www.howefuneralhome.com