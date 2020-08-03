FISCHER - Ellen M.
(nee McKernan)
August 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Fischer; loving mother of Joe; dear sister of the late Joseph and Hugh McKernan; sister in law of Carol and Karen McKernan; cherished aunt of Susan, Patricia, Kathy, Donna, Hugh Thomas, Karen Ann, Timothy and Moira and many grand nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave, on Wednesday from to 4 to 7 PM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church 1085 Englewood Ave., on Thursday at 9:30 AM. NYS Unpausing guidelines will be followed. We appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed and masks are required for the funeral home and Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen's memory to Kenmore Mercy Foundation or Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com