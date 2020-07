Peñalosa - Ellen

(nee Kennedy)

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away July 14th 2020. Ellen taught reading for many years at the Bennett Park Montessori Center. She is survived by her husband Javier; her children Nicholas and Catarina; her grandchildren Cole, Clara, Samuel, and Iris; and her brothers David and Stephen Kennedy. Ellen was much loved and is greatly missed.







