BRADY - Elsie M. (nee Randall)
Of North Tonawanda, entered peacefully into rest on Saturday, July 17, at Elderwood of Williamsville having just recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a COVID-safe family parade. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, James Brady. Elsie is survived by her seven children: Peter (the late Paulette), James (Yvonne), Eileen (Gerald) McCarthy, Janet (Paul) Wachowicz, Stephen (Linda), and Kathleen (David) Starkey, all of North Tonawanda: and Joseph (Elizabeth) of Tonawanda. Elsie is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Elsie was born in Lockport to the late Herbert and Elsie Randall. She was predeceased by her brothers Thomas, John and Charles, and survived by her sister Brenda (the late James) Pichey, her sisters-in-law Dorothy Randall and Hazel Calos, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. As family matriarch, Elsie made homes with her husband and children in Lockport, North Tonawanda and Naples, FL. She and Jim traveled frequently, including cruises to the Caribbean, the British Isles and Alaska. Elsie was an accomplished baker, and both trainer and caretaker of many family pets. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Neurofibromatosis Northeast in honor of Elsie and Jim's neighbors and close friends, Leah Manth and Family. Checks should be payable to NF Northeast and mailed to David Manth, 2922 Walck Rd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Please note on the check "Manth NF2 Fund." Due to COVID restrictions, services and interment will be private. Condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com