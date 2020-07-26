1/1
Elvin W. "Bill" HANLEY
Age 76, of North Tonawanda, died on March 29, 2020, at Niagara Hospice after a lengthy illness. Loving husband of Miriam (nee Piskor) Hanley; dear father of Karoline Hanley of North Tonawanda; brother of Patricia (the late James) Tomaka of Lackawanna, Rebecca (Stephen) Buda, and Kenneth (Barbara) Hanley both of Cheektowaga; brother-in-law of Charles Piskor. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the First United Methodist Church, 65 Main St., North Tonawanda, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 AM. Bill was a retired member of the Teamsters. He worked at Lyons Transportation and Preston Trucking Company. He also worked for Don Davis Auto World as a driver. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1411 and the First United Methodist Church in North Tonawanda. Bill was a loving and caring man, he donated his body the University of Buffalo Medical School to help those who help us. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or the First United Methodist Church in North Tonawanda.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
