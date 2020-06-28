Elvira (Dwigun) CLOOS
CLOOS - Elvira (nee Dwigun)
Of Hamburg, NY. June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. Cloos; adored mother of Julie (Carlo) Mancini and Tina (William) Leitzel; dearest grandmother to Matthew Leitzel, Emily Leitzel, Adam Mancini, Mia Mancini; daughter of the late Wasilij and Ludmila Dwigun. Sister of Jerome (Karen) Dwigun, Tony (Janice) Dwigun and Irene (Harry) McDonald. Also missed by her cherished great-grandchildren with four paws. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to GiGi's Playhouse Raleigh. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
