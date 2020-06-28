CLOOS - Elvira (nee Dwigun)
Of Hamburg, NY. June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. Cloos; adored mother of Julie (Carlo) Mancini and Tina (William) Leitzel; dearest grandmother to Matthew Leitzel, Emily Leitzel, Adam Mancini, Mia Mancini; daughter of the late Wasilij and Ludmila Dwigun. Sister of Jerome (Karen) Dwigun, Tony (Janice) Dwigun and Irene (Harry) McDonald. Also missed by her cherished great-grandchildren with four paws. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to GiGi's Playhouse Raleigh. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Of Hamburg, NY. June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. Cloos; adored mother of Julie (Carlo) Mancini and Tina (William) Leitzel; dearest grandmother to Matthew Leitzel, Emily Leitzel, Adam Mancini, Mia Mancini; daughter of the late Wasilij and Ludmila Dwigun. Sister of Jerome (Karen) Dwigun, Tony (Janice) Dwigun and Irene (Harry) McDonald. Also missed by her cherished great-grandchildren with four paws. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to GiGi's Playhouse Raleigh. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.