CLOOS - Elvira (nee Dwigun)Of Hamburg, NY. June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. Cloos; adored mother of Julie (Carlo) Mancini and Tina (William) Leitzel; dearest grandmother to Matthew Leitzel, Emily Leitzel, Adam Mancini, Mia Mancini; daughter of the late Wasilij and Ludmila Dwigun. Sister of Jerome (Karen) Dwigun, Tony (Janice) Dwigun and Irene (Harry) McDonald. Also missed by her cherished great-grandchildren with four paws. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to GiGi's Playhouse Raleigh. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com