CUTRE - Emelia M.
(nee Cardoni)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Dominic J. Cutre; devoted mother of Jeneane (Keith) Bednarz, Mary Barnas, and the late Joseph (Linda) Cutre; cherished grandmother of James (Kristine) Stapleton, Blake (Nicole) Bednarz, and Mark Barnas; great-grandmother of Thomas Stapleton, Hannah Bednarz and Nathan Bednarz; loving daughter of the late Alexander and Clementine Cardoni; dear sister of Alexander (Jean) (late Judith) Cardoni; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave, on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Resurrection Church, corner of Union and Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, on Tuesday morning at 9:45 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING NY STATE GUIDELINES 25% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.