Emma (Toth) BLATTENBERGER
Blattenberger - Emma
(nee Toth)
Of Lackawanna, NY, July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roy Blattenberger; dear daughter of the late Martin and Mary Toth; dear sister of Esther (late John) Palumbo, Diane (late Donald) Horton, Gloria McKnight and the late Irene (late Alan) Lawton, Goldie Toth, Steve (late Pauline) Toth, Lu (late Howard) Russell and Paul Toth; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 12 PM to 2 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3453 South Park Avenue, where a Prayer Service will follow at 2 PM. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 3, 2020.
