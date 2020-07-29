WEIL - Ercelia "Ceil"
(nee Rondina)
Of Lancaster, NY, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry Weil; loving mother of David (Paula) and Kevin (Brenda); dearest grandmother of Lisa Weil and Bonnie (Nick) Stockmeyer; great-grandmother of Marissa, Taylor and Wyatt. A Memorial Service will be held at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday, August 1st at 11 AM. Masks required. No prior visitation. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com