Ercelia "Ceil" (Rondina) WEIL
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
WEIL - Ercelia "Ceil"
(nee Rondina)
Of Lancaster, NY, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry Weil; loving mother of David (Paula) and Kevin (Brenda); dearest grandmother of Lisa Weil and Bonnie (Nick) Stockmeyer; great-grandmother of Marissa, Taylor and Wyatt. A Memorial Service will be held at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday, August 1st at 11 AM. Masks required. No prior visitation. Please share your condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
