HICKMAN - Eric

Of Lockport, NY, August 9, 2020. Survived by Wendy; dearest father of Owen; beloved son of Sandra and the late Richard; brother of Richard and Jeff (Ellen); uncle of Dale, Timothy and Jackson; son-in-law of Barbara and Tom; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY. Private services were held. Donations in Eric's name to Niagara County Hospice.







