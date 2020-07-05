GAINEY - Ernest J., Jr.
June 29, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Janice E. (Snyder) Gainey; dear father of Ernest J. III (Jeremy), Brian E. (Dawn), and the late Scott Michael Gainey; cherished grandfather of Jordan and Jade Gainey; son of Dorothy (Donald) Wegst Sr.; brother of Karen (Donald) Ertman, Deborah (Paul) Moore, and Donald (Karen) Wegst; survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial service July 11 at 11 AM at NorthPoint Church, 321 Columbia Ave., Depew, NY. Visitation from 9:30 AM. Because of restrictions and limitations due to the virus, register your attendance to www.npdepew.com
. Mr. Gainey was a Commanding Officer for ten years of the Sullivans Division of the US Naval Cadet Corps. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.