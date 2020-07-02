BOGUE - Esther-Francis

"Ninita"

Entered into Heaven, June 18, 2020. Brought into this world by her parents Stanley and Flossie Bogue in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada; sister to her brother Robert Bogue, born June 28, 1931, she was the last to pass in her family. Although 88 at passing, her children believe this picture best represents how she wants the world to remember her, young at heart, 32 and holding forever. She was a beloved and respected mother to six babies, two passed before birth, and 4 survive her today, her 3 living sons (Ninandre', Charisma, Bjorn) and daughter (Ahnita); six grandchildren (Micah, Lord, Alana, Mishawnkee, Xinavahnee, Connor), and three great-grandchildren (Micah-Robert, Grace). She was a world traveler, a pioneer flying airplanes in Hawaii, to the West Coast in Oregon and British Columbia Canada, to settling down in Buffalo, NY, to teach ground school. She was never into big crowds, but she was a strong women, doing what others said could not be done by a woman or doing what others said a woman should not do, although not a declared feminist she enjoyed being a woman in a man's world far before feminists were known. She always encouraged her children to try something new, be bold and different. She would say; it's not a job if you love what you do. Other accomplishments include, earning a PhD while recovering from multiple battles with cancer, musician with specific interest in the Oboe and Piano, an artist with a focus on nature and God's creation, Red Cross volunteer for 20+ years, Boy Scouts leader, Ballroom dance instructor, Assistant Dean of students at NCC in 1967, published Avionics instructor, airline pilot ground school instructor, sailing both on fresh water and the open seas of the Pacific.She was known by her family as; Mom, Umma, Grandma, and someone that always was in good spirits on the phone when you would call regardless of how she felt, she left the bar set high for her children to follow, she is missed and will always be remembered with Loving thoughts.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store