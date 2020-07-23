Pogorzelski - Esther
(nee Dominiak)
July 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel; devoted mother of Paul (Lucy), Kerry (Michelle) and the late Ronald (Linda) Pogorzelski; loving grandmother of Kim Marie, Keri Ann, Jennifer, Kelly, and Daniel; great-grandmother eleven great-grandchildren. Memorials in Esther's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the XXIII Parish, Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church).Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
. Flowers gratefully declined.