Esther (Dominiak) POGORZELSKI
Pogorzelski - Esther
(nee Dominiak)
July 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel; devoted mother of Paul (Lucy), Kerry (Michelle) and the late Ronald (Linda) Pogorzelski; loving grandmother of Kim Marie, Keri Ann, Jennifer, Kelly, and Daniel; great-grandmother eleven great-grandchildren. Memorials in Esther's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the XXIII Parish, Friday at 10 AM (please assemble at church).Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com. Flowers gratefully declined.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the XXIII Parish
