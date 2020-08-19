Wawrzyniak - Esther
(nee Gryczkowski)
August 12, 2020, beloved wife of the late Alfred; devoted mother of Kenneth (Catherine) Wawrzyniak, Joseph (Lori) Wawrzyniak, and Kathleen (Bryan) Bielecki; loving grandmother of Nicole, Sydney, and Morgan; dear sister of Helen (late Arthur) Koch, and late Lorraine (late Richard) Kusowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Esther was a graduate of St. Mary's Business School. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., (2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden)Friday at 9 AM and at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, at 10 AM. Visitation Thursday, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Please share condolences online at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com