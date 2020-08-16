McCANN - Eugene G. "Gary"
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary A. (nee Reid) McCann; devoted father of Andrew (Jennifer) McCann, Brian (Stephanie) McCann, and Craig (Steffanie) McCann; proud papa of Timothy, Thomas, Theodore, Samantha, Benjamin, Mia, and Craig Jr.; loving son of the late Eugene and Helen McCann; dear brother of Patrick McCann, and the late Mary Ann Bacon, and Suzanne Palmieri; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday (August 21) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, on Saturday morning at 9:15 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com