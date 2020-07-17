SLIWINSKI - Eugene R.

July 14, 2020, age 91 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 67 years to Florence (nee Kistka) Sliwinski; dearest father of Kenneth (Pamela) Sliwinski and Kathie (Bruce) Ault; dear grandfather of Alan (Jaime) Sliwinski, Todd (Kate) Sliwinski, Alicia (Bryan) Lazeration, RJ Callesto; great-grandfather of Gavin, Taylor, Ryder and Peyton; son of the late Ludwik and Victoria (nee Wrona) Sliwinski; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 18th in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 11 AM. Mr. Sliwinski was a veteran of the Korean War, member of Pvt. Leonard Post VFW and a retiree of Westinghouse. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







