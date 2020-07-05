Eugene TYTKA

TYTKA - Eugene
April 7, 2020, age 85, beloved husband of 60 years to Christine (nee Amborski) Tytka; devoted father of Paul (Maryanne), Mark (Judy), Christopher (Lynn), Brian (Mary Dedrick), David (Tammy Bialek) and Jeanmarie (Scott) Zelasko; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Marcia (Dick) Szykowny; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Family and friends are invited Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Eugene was active in the St. Joseph University Parish, Cheektowaga Senior Center, where he taught Tai Chi and played in the men's card club, he enjoyed golfing, swimming, bowling, Sunday outings with his wife Christine and planning mystery trips for their grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Mr. Tytka's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com