1/1
Eugene TYTKA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TYTKA - Eugene
April 7, 2020, age 85, beloved husband of 60 years to Christine (nee Amborski) Tytka; devoted father of Paul (Maryanne), Mark (Judy), Christopher (Lynn), Brian (Mary Dedrick), David (Tammy Bialek) and Jeanmarie (Scott) Zelasko; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Marcia (Dick) Szykowny; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Family and friends are invited Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Eugene was active in the St. Joseph University Parish, Cheektowaga Senior Center, where he taught Tai Chi and played in the men's card club, he enjoyed golfing, swimming, bowling, Sunday outings with his wife Christine and planning mystery trips for their grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Mr. Tytka's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY 14225
(716) 832-9200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved