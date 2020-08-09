CHARLES - Eva Lou

(nee Marks)

A former elementary school teacher and Buffalo Zoo Docent, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Apopka, FL, after a brief illness at age 89. The former Eva Lou Marks was a native of Western New York. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, and raised her family in Tonawanda, NY, before moving to Apopka, FL. Mrs. Charles earned her Master's Degree in Education from Buffalo State and taught at Eggert Road Elementary School and Willow Ridge Elementary School in Amherst until her retirement. She was a member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in the Town of Tonawanda until moving to Florida. Mrs. Charles and her husband, Earle V. Charles Jr., upon retiring from public school teaching, became docents at the Buffalo Zoo, educating visitors on the Zoo's inhabitants. Mrs. Charles was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Longwood, FL, and served on the Altar Guild for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Earle V. Charles Jr.; survivors include a daughter, Sandra Cameron; a son, Earle V. Charles III (Marcy); and two grandchildren, Spencer and Cassidy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Altar Guild of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Longwood, FL.







