Evelyn A. (Bargnesi) LOSARDO
LOSARDO - Evelyn A.
(nee Bargnesi)
July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel M.; dear mother of Frank and Anthony (Rosanne) Losardo; loving grandmother of Leanna and Therese; daughter of the late Mario and Rosa Bargnesi; sister of the late Edward (late Ellen), Rita (late Charles) Laudico, Clara (Michael) Guerra, John (Carol), Mario (late Barbara) and Daniel Bargnesi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday, August 8 at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Please make donations in Evelyn's name to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
