Gerich - Evelyn J.

Of Hamburg, NY, July 31, 2020. Loving mother of Cindy (Rick) Currie, Daniel Goodman, Sharon (Col) Austin and Michele Marano; dearest grandma of Marcus (Dan) Wise, Randy and Andrew Scott, Jacob Marciniak, Heather and Nicole Goodman and Casey, Jeffery, Cera, Olivia and Emily Marano; great-grandma of Gavin and Norah; sister of Donna Adamakis and William (Sylvia) Gerich. Services were arranged at the convenience of the family. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







