Falyn E. (Lawhead) STEWART
STEWART - Falyn E. (nee Lawhead)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Sr.; devoted mother of Donna (Tony), Catherine (late Frank), Andrew (Judy), Jeffery Sr. (Laura), late Donald Jr. (Phyllis) and the late Clare Ann; cherished grandmother of Anthony II (Jodi), Alexander (Stephanie), Misty (Christian), Andrea, Matthew, Rose-Lynn, Jeffery Jr., Jennifer, the late Louie and 17 great-grandchildren; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
