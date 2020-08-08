HARRISON - Fenton F., Esq.
July 29, 2020, at the age of 98, beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Fries) Harrison; devoted father of Fenton F., Jr. (Jane), Elizabeth Ann Harrison, Janet H. (A. Fred) Secor and Grace (Aurelius) Gori; loving grandfather of Fenton F. (Anna) Harrison, III, Adarene Harrison Hoag, Thomas (Tracy), Michael (Kristen) and Andrew (Erica) Secor, John and Julia Gori and the late John Raymond Harrison and Olivia Rae Harrison; great-grandfather to Gregory, Andrew J., Nathan and Matthew Secor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Harrison's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY or Leukemia Society
of WNY. Fenton was a United States Army Air Corps veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Celebration of Fenton's Life will be held at a future date. Until the time we can comfort each other in person, friends and family are invited to visit Mr. Harrison's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com