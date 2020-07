WISNIEWSKI - Ferdinand J. "Fred"

Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Family and friends are asked to gather at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.) for a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated THURSDAY, July 30, 2020, at 9:30 AM. Burial Acacia Park Cemetery. Bereavement luncheon will be held at Dom Polski, 576 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, at 11:30 AM. Facial covering and 6 foot social distancing will be required. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, (692-0271).







