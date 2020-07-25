DIRINGER - Fern (nee Heaton)

Of North Tonawanda, NY, July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel P.; dearest mother of Nancy (Kenneth Haas), Daniel Jr. (Lori), and David; grandmother of Joshua (Tiffany) and Keith (Haley Hunnewell); predeceased by three sisters and five brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.), Sunday from 4-7 PM. Chapel service on Monday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Niagara County.







