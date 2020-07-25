1/1
Fern (Heaton) DIRINGER
DIRINGER - Fern (nee Heaton)
Of North Tonawanda, NY, July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel P.; dearest mother of Nancy (Kenneth Haas), Daniel Jr. (Lori), and David; grandmother of Joshua (Tiffany) and Keith (Haley Hunnewell); predeceased by three sisters and five brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.), Sunday from 4-7 PM. Chapel service on Monday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Niagara County.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Urban Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
The Urban Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
The Urban Brothers Funeral Home
6685 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051-0277
(716) 688-5398
1 entry
July 25, 2020
The best mother-in-law in the world!! Hope I can be just like her.
Lori
Family
