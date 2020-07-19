MANCUSO - Florence C.
(nee Deuser)
Of West Seneca, NY, July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Trank and Donald R. Mancuso; dearest mother of Barbara Y. (Robert) Godios, Patricia A. (John) Rejewski, Robert P. (Dawn) Trank, and the late James R. Trank; also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; daughter of the late William and Florence (Brunelle) Deuser; survived by one brother and predeceased by three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6-8 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, please wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing. Capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com