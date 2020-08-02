1/1
Florence F. (Russo) CHAPIN
CHAPIN - Florence F.
(nee Russo)
March 18, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Ted F. Chapin; loving mother of Bruce (Patti) Chapin and Mary (Kevin) Oldenburg; beloved grandmother of Valerie (Patrick) Diebold and Christopher (Alexis Santa Maria) Chapin; great-grandmother of Sean and Winona Diebold; loving aunt of Phyllis, Marilyn, Wilson Wray, Greg, Barb Bernas, Jackie McGuire, Barb (Tom) Konopa, Gail (Dan) Page, Dick Czlapinski, Sue, Karon Drewniak and Marlene Faxlanger. A special thank you to Florence's Elderwood at Amherst Family for the great care they provided. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Ameila RC Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, Saturday, August 8th at 9 AM. Please share condolences www.denglerrobertsfuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
