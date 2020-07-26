1/1
Florence F. (Schultz) WIORKOWSKI
WIORKOWSKI - Florence F. (nee Schultz)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Wiorkowski; devoted mother of David (Roberto James) Wiorkowski, Richard Wiorkowski and the late Nancy Wiorkowski; cherished grandmother of Ricky and Taylor; dear sister of Stanley and Karl; fond friend of Kathleen, Joanne, Judy and Cheryl; also survived by loving relatives and friends. Private service. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
