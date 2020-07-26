WIORKOWSKI - Florence F. (nee Schultz)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Wiorkowski; devoted mother of David (Roberto James) Wiorkowski, Richard Wiorkowski and the late Nancy Wiorkowski; cherished grandmother of Ricky and Taylor; dear sister of Stanley and Karl; fond friend of Kathleen, Joanne, Judy and Cheryl; also survived by loving relatives and friends. Private service. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com