Hojnacki - Florence P. (nee Handzlik)
June 27, 2020, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, at the age of 95, beloved wife for 66 beautiful years to the late Stanley F.; devoted mother of Carol (Frank) Likus, James (Claudia) Hojnacki and Karen (Thomas) Bayerl; loving grandma of seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; dear daughter of the late Walter and Mary Handzlik; predeceased by ten brothers and sisters; also survived by a brother-in-law Henry Homka, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Hojnacki was a life member of the VFW Leonard Post Jr., Post 6251 Ladies Auxillary, and Villa Maria Alumni Association. Memorials in Florence's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines occupancy limitations, face coverings will be in effect. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Wednesday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2020.