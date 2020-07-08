1/
Florence (Nawrocki) POWERS
POWERS - Florence
(nee Nawrocki)
July 7th, 2020; beloved wife of the late Carl DuCotey and the late Robert J. Powers; dearest mother of Carl DuCotey and Denis (Barbara) DuCotey; loving grandmother of Karen (Scott) Janiszewski; sister of Dorothy Kloc, Carol Rosseland, Geraldine Schemm and the late Jean Wheeler; late Bernice Michalek and the late Helen Fronczak. Visitation Thursday, 3-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, 4680 Clinton St., (Corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Rice Rd., Spring Brook, NY. Please assemble at church. Condolences may be shared online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 668-5666
