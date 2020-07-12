TERESI - Florence
(nee Fiorella)
July 5, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Mario A. Teresi; loving mother of Raymond (Linda), Joseph and Frank; cherished grandmother of Laura (David) Lemma and the late Jennifer Grimaldi; adored great-grandmother of Bailey and Noah; predeceased by one sister and three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Florence's tribute page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.