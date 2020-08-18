1/1
Florian G. "George" SWITALA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWITALA - Florian G. "George"
Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away on August 16, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Couchman) Switala; loving father of Karen (Edward) Fink, Thomas (Colleen) Switala, and Cindy (David) Caldwell; cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Harold (late Mary) Switala, Irene (late Frank) Rettig, late Theodore (late Mary) Switala, and the late Leo (late Margaret) Switala; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-7PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. FACE COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED. Mr. Switala was a WWII Coast Guard Veteran and a retired Foreman at Bethlehem Steel. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Interment
Hillcrest Cemetery.
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:30 AM
JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved