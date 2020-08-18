SWITALA - Florian G. "George"
Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away on August 16, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Couchman) Switala; loving father of Karen (Edward) Fink, Thomas (Colleen) Switala, and Cindy (David) Caldwell; cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Harold (late Mary) Switala, Irene (late Frank) Rettig, late Theodore (late Mary) Switala, and the late Leo (late Margaret) Switala; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-7PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. FACE COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED. Mr. Switala was a WWII Coast Guard Veteran and a retired Foreman at Bethlehem Steel. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com