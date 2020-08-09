SCIBETTA - Florine M.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on August 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to Frank A. Scibetta; devoted mother of Lorraine (Tim) Carson, Lynnette (Rod) Berube and Franki Scibetta (Angelina); cherished grandmother of Kelly, Kristi (Dan), Lauren and Megan; adored great-grandmother of Carter. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florine's memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed.