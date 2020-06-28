PRICE - Floyd D. "Fritz"
Of Elma, NY; June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Elsie J. Riedel Price and the late Dorothy (Moynihan) and Dorthea (Black) Price; dearest father of Deborah (Samuel) Flarity, Daniel (Joy Kingsolver) Price, Wendy (Stephen Myers) Price and the late Lawrence (Jodi) Price; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; predeceased by a brother and a sister. Private services were held at the request of the family.Please share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com
Of Elma, NY; June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Elsie J. Riedel Price and the late Dorothy (Moynihan) and Dorthea (Black) Price; dearest father of Deborah (Samuel) Flarity, Daniel (Joy Kingsolver) Price, Wendy (Stephen Myers) Price and the late Lawrence (Jodi) Price; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; predeceased by a brother and a sister. Private services were held at the request of the family.Please share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.