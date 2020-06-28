Floyd D. "Fritz" PRICE
PRICE - Floyd D. "Fritz"
Of Elma, NY; June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Elsie J. Riedel Price and the late Dorothy (Moynihan) and Dorthea (Black) Price; dearest father of Deborah (Samuel) Flarity, Daniel (Joy Kingsolver) Price, Wendy (Stephen Myers) Price and the late Lawrence (Jodi) Price; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; predeceased by a brother and a sister. Private services were held at the request of the family.Please share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
