Floyd J. Vara Sr.
Vara - Floyd J. Sr.
Of Hamburg, NY, July 19, 2020. Loving father of Sara R. Vara, Floyd J. (Nicole) Vara Jr., and Melanie Fusco-Vara; grandfather of Madelynne Fusco; dearest son of the late John Petrucelli and Mary (nee Gateff) Vara; dear brother of the late John Vara; nephew of the late John Gateff. Family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a prayer service will follow at 7 PM. We will be following NYS guidelines requiring face coverings, 6 feet social distancing and 33 percent occupancy limitations, which may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY or Meals on Wheels. Share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
