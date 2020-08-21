Mulley - Frances Elaine

Of Allen, Texas (formerly of the City of Tonawanda). Entered into rest August 18, 2020, age 88. Mrs. Mulley was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. She retired from Bell Atlantic in Buffalo, NY (formerly New York Telephone/NYNEX) after 36 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Beloved wife of Frank Mulley; dearest mother of Patti McGee and Lori Layton, both of Niagara Falls, Ont., and Frances (Brent) Johnson of Allen, TX, Michael (Tracy) Crane of Fort Worth, TX, and Joseph (Nichole) Amadio of Princeton, TX. Mrs. Mulley was predeceased by her first child, Randy Crane, who died as an infant. Predeceased by her parents, Gladys and Lyle Lounsbury; a sister, Gai Thompson; and a brother, Guy Lounsbury; sister of Rod (Claudia) Lounsbury, Gord Lounsbury, and Hugh (Karen) Lounsbury, all of Niagara Falls, Ont.; dearest grandmother of Randy, Shelby, Chloe, Steven, Nicole, Christina, Jonathan, Joseph, Sydney, Hayley, Bryan, and Alexa; great-grandmother to five; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, August 30, at Cottonwood Creek Church, 1015 Sam Rayburn Tollway, Allen, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Mulley's name to the American or Canadian Cancer Societies (she was a four-time cancer survivor).







