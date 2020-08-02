GUTSCHOW - Frances

(nee Kirin)

Age 86, of Amherst, NY, entered peacefully into rest on Thursday, July 30th, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald E. Gutschow; and her daughter Debra Lynn Gaudlip; Frances is survived by her daughter, Susan (Brad) Casper; and son-in-law Christopher Gaudlip; she is also survived by her four loving grandchildren, Nicholas Disorbo, Tara (Colin) Brady, Ashley Gaudlip (Leland Chan) and Austin Casper. Frances was born in Alton, NY, to the late Michael and Maude Kirin; she is predeceased by her brother James Kirin; she is survived by her sister-in-law Sandra Kirin; a niece, nephews and dear friends. Frances worked in the Ken-Ton school district as a teachers' aide for over 25 years. She loved her job working with children and made many lifelong friends along the way. Frances was a sweet, kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Niagara Hospice in honor of Frances. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.







