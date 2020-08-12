1/1
Frances I. GOTTSTINE
GOTTSTINE - Frances I.
August 11, 2020, age 105. Beloved daughter of the late Fredolin and Albertina (nee Mueller) Gottstine; predeceased by six brothers and five sisters; dear friend of the late Alice M. Berhalter; also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and great-great-great- nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5 PM- 7 PM, at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:15 AM, on Friday, from St. Benedict Church (Eggert & Main), Amherst. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Frances was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society and Senior Citizen's Club of St. Benedict's Church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
5200 Sheridan Drive
Amherst, NY 14221
(716) 631-9000
