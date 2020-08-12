GOTTSTINE - Frances I.
August 11, 2020, age 105. Beloved daughter of the late Fredolin and Albertina (nee Mueller) Gottstine; predeceased by six brothers and five sisters; dear friend of the late Alice M. Berhalter; also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and great-great-great- nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5 PM- 7 PM, at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:15 AM, on Friday, from St. Benedict Church (Eggert & Main), Amherst. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Frances was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society and Senior Citizen's Club of St. Benedict's Church.