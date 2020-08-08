1/
Frances Jane PARONE
PARONE - Frances Jane
Age 89, of Lewiston, NY, passed away on August 7, 2020, at Elderwood at Wheatfield Skilled Nursing Facility. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Jessie Elaine (West) Parone. Frances is survived by her brother, Anthony Daniel Parone, Esq.; her nephews, Gerald Dennis Canali, D.D.S., Robert Andrew Zucco, Esq., Richard Irwin Zucco, Esq.; her niece, Deborah Lyn Parone; her great-nephews, Kevin Canali, Esq., Gregory Canali, Esq.; great-nieces, Christy Canali, Esq., Elena D'Andreamatteo, and Marina D'Andreamatteo. She was predeceased by her sisters, Marilyn Ann (late Dr. Guelfo, D.D.S.) Canali and Betty Mae (late Andrew A.) Zucco; and her uncle Anthony (late Hazel nee Robinson) Parone. Visitation will Sunday, from 4-6 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304. Private funeral services and interment in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston, NY, at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 8, 2020.
