TOMASULO - Frances Jean

(nee Provino)

Age 85, a lifelong resident of Buffalo, NY, until moving to Binghamton, NY, in her final years to be close to family and receive care at Good Shepherd Fairview Home. Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. She was born to John and Viola (nee Marion) Provino in Buffalo, August 1934. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Donald Victor Tomasulo, 4 years ago; Frances is survived by her two children, John Tomasulo and Donna West; son-in-law John West, greatly-loved grandchildren, Jacob (Claire), Emily, and Joseph West, and one foster great-granddaughter, with whom she held a very special relationship. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Nancy Mullen and Carol (Joseph) Schiralli. She lives on through her family and loved ones, including many nieces and nephews and many friends who were family to her. Frances lived a full life. She attended PS #3, Mount St. Joseph Academy, and D'Youville College. She was a full-time home maker and mother. She was very active in her Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, where she taught religious education, was a member of the liturgy committee, and instrumental in introducing and organizing coffee hours, as well as decorating for all the church seasons, holidays, and special occasions. Frances and Donald were awarded the St. Joseph the Worker Award for their leadership in the church. Frances was also actively involved in the Cursillo movement. Fran and her sister Nancy owned Galley West, a specialty catering business on Elmwood Avenue, for many years. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Buffalo. She was a very talented seamstress and cook, frequently entertaining friends and family in her home, and baking the bread for First Communion every year. All her nieces were given original, hand-crafted "Franny" rag dolls. When her children were grown, she became a nanny, helping to raise three more boys, who are so very dear to her. She took loving care of both her parents in their later years, at home. Fran made two pilgrimages to Israel and traveled to Rome as well. She and Don spent many Februarys in Florida, escaping the Buffalo winters and enjoying the sunshine. They both enjoyed traveling with their grandchildren, showing them different cities, theater, and landmarks. Fran was a strong and independent woman, known for her hospitality, creativity, colorful language, and fierce protection of her loved ones. The family extends tremendous gratitude to her loving caregivers who enabled her to stay at home as long as possible and for the compassionate, exceptional end-of-life care that she received at Good Shepherd Fairview home. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date at Blessed Sacrament Church on Delaware in Buffalo, when it is safe to do so.







