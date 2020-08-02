SMITH - Frances L.
(nee Morreale)
July 25, 2020 of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Smith; dear mother of Karen (Robert) Witt, Angela Housler, Thereasa (Dean) Overhoff, Paul (Tami) Smith, Margaret Stolzman and Maryann Smith; grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister of Jean Bronoski; predeceased by two beloved grandsons and two brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services private. Arrangements by the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.