Frances L. (Morreale) SMITH
SMITH - Frances L.
(nee Morreale)
July 25, 2020 of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Smith; dear mother of Karen (Robert) Witt, Angela Housler, Thereasa (Dean) Overhoff, Paul (Tami) Smith, Margaret Stolzman and Maryann Smith; grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister of Jean Bronoski; predeceased by two beloved grandsons and two brothers; survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services private. Arrangements by the Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Latimore - Schiavone Funeral Home, Inc.
8434 North Main Street
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-3311
