1/1
Frances M. (Hicks) HIBBARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HIBBARD - Frances M.
(nee Hicks)
Of Clarence, New York, predeceased by her husband of forty years Ronald G. Hibbard. In more recent years, she was a loving companion to Charles Hooper of Clarence, beloved mother of Ronald (Betty) Zarbo, Robert
(Jewania) Zarbo, Richard (Anne) Zarbo, Linda Kemp, Michael
(Elaine) Zarbo and Mary Margaret (Pat Trimboli) Deleys. Predeceased by her parents Orvel and Marion Hicks and sister Levina. Loving sister-in-law to Toddy and Teresa Hibbard, Sandy (the late Wayne) Hibbard and the late Beverly (Samuel) Manganaro. Nana to 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Fran spent a life in the service industry, starting as a waitress and finally working her way to becoming a Gourmet Chef. She trained under the renowned late Chef David Green, then going out on her own, teaming up with her husband Ron to launch Fran's Catering. Fran and Ron quickly built a reputation as a premier French Gourmet Catering service. At the same time, she partnered with her sister-in-law Bev, to establish Bev and Fran Delicatessen on Elmwood near Bidwell in Buffalo. In her later years she worked at St. Joseph's University Parish as the personal chef for the priests of the parish until she retired to spend more time with her grandchildren. Fran traveled the world with Ron and set the example of how to enjoy life and family. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, a memorial for immediate family will be held at a later date. Flowers are graciously declined. Donations may be made in honor of Frances to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Online condolences may be made at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved