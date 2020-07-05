HIBBARD - Frances M.
(nee Hicks)
Of Clarence, New York, predeceased by her husband of forty years Ronald G. Hibbard. In more recent years, she was a loving companion to Charles Hooper of Clarence, beloved mother of Ronald (Betty) Zarbo, Robert
(Jewania) Zarbo, Richard (Anne) Zarbo, Linda Kemp, Michael
(Elaine) Zarbo and Mary Margaret (Pat Trimboli) Deleys. Predeceased by her parents Orvel and Marion Hicks and sister Levina. Loving sister-in-law to Toddy and Teresa Hibbard, Sandy (the late Wayne) Hibbard and the late Beverly (Samuel) Manganaro. Nana to 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Fran spent a life in the service industry, starting as a waitress and finally working her way to becoming a Gourmet Chef. She trained under the renowned late Chef David Green, then going out on her own, teaming up with her husband Ron to launch Fran's Catering. Fran and Ron quickly built a reputation as a premier French Gourmet Catering service. At the same time, she partnered with her sister-in-law Bev, to establish Bev and Fran Delicatessen on Elmwood near Bidwell in Buffalo. In her later years she worked at St. Joseph's University Parish as the personal chef for the priests of the parish until she retired to spend more time with her grandchildren. Fran traveled the world with Ron and set the example of how to enjoy life and family. Due to the current Covid 19 situation, a memorial for immediate family will be held at a later date. Flowers are graciously declined. Donations may be made in honor of Frances to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Online condolences may be made at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com