JASKIER - Frances M.
(nee Piduch)
July 7, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alfred D. "Fred" Jaskier; dearest mother of Deborah Spatz, and Barbara (Robert) Kuklewicz; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Ashley) Spatz; adored great-grandmother of Emma Spatz; sister of the late Thaddeus (late Terry), Joseph, Walter (late Jean) Piduch; survived by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, July 11, at 10 AM, in St. Phillip of the Apostle Church, Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.