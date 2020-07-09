1/
Frances M. (Piduch) JASKIER
JASKIER - Frances M.
(nee Piduch)
July 7, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Alfred D. "Fred" Jaskier; dearest mother of Deborah Spatz, and Barbara (Robert) Kuklewicz; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Ashley) Spatz; adored great-grandmother of Emma Spatz; sister of the late Thaddeus (late Terry), Joseph, Walter (late Jean) Piduch; survived by sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, July 11, at 10 AM, in St. Phillip of the Apostle Church, Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 893-3620
