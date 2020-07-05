ZIELEN - Frances M.
(nee Caligiuri)
Of Pendleton, entered into rest June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene B. Zielen; devoted mother of Gail (George) Graff, David (Julie) Toms, Sandra Toms Abato, Paula (Nick) Battistella and the late James Toms; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Ralph and Frances Caligiuri; dear sister of Marion (late John) Lauer and the late Frank (Rose) Caligiuri, late Lillian (late Joseph) Ando and the late David Caligiuri; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Frances' Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com