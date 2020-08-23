1/1
Frances T. (Bellavia) GATTO
GATTO - Frances T. (nee Bellavia)
August 15, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Dominic V. Gatto; dear mother of Thomas (Barbara Mercier) Gatto and Susan (late John) Witkowski; loving grandmother of Tony (Kristine) Kaminsky, Paul Kaminsky, Michelle (Michael) Ditty and the late Christopher Gatto; great-grandmother of Jessica, Damien and Jason; Frances was predeceased by her siblings; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Visit Frances' Tribute Page at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greco Funeral Home, Inc.
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1301
(716) 874-4400
