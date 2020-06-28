NICASTRO - Francesco
Of Getzville, NY, entered into rest June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Giaimo) Nicastro; devoted father of Francesco Jr. (Amber) Nicastro, Joseph L. Nicastro, Esq. (Rosanne M. Sparacino) and Mark P. Nicastro (Kristy M. Petrillo); cherished grandfather of Francesco Nicastro III and Sebastian N. Nicastro; loving son of the late Giuseppe and Maria Nicastro; dear brother of the late Joseph Nicastro, Mario Nicastro and Maria Mancuso. Services were privately attended by the family at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Frank founded and owned Old Fashioned House Painting, Inc. for over 40 years, which is still family owned and operated. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Frank's honor, the family respectfully requests donations be made to The Mussomelese Society of WNY, 45 S. Rossler Ave., Buffalo, NY 14206. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Of Getzville, NY, entered into rest June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Giaimo) Nicastro; devoted father of Francesco Jr. (Amber) Nicastro, Joseph L. Nicastro, Esq. (Rosanne M. Sparacino) and Mark P. Nicastro (Kristy M. Petrillo); cherished grandfather of Francesco Nicastro III and Sebastian N. Nicastro; loving son of the late Giuseppe and Maria Nicastro; dear brother of the late Joseph Nicastro, Mario Nicastro and Maria Mancuso. Services were privately attended by the family at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Frank founded and owned Old Fashioned House Painting, Inc. for over 40 years, which is still family owned and operated. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Frank's honor, the family respectfully requests donations be made to The Mussomelese Society of WNY, 45 S. Rossler Ave., Buffalo, NY 14206. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.