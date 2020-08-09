GENEK - Franciszek "Frank"
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Eugenia J. (nee Tojek) Genek; devoted father of Francis (Marjorie), James (Christine), and the late John (Helen) Genek; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Brandon Genek, Michelle (Andrew) Tomes, Brianna, Sarah, Sydney and the late Daniel Genek; dear brother-in-law of Thaddeus (Rosalie) and the late Anthony (late Joni) Tojek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Rd. and S. Park Ave., at 9:15 o'clock. Please assemble at church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 % OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com